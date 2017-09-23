PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

PILATUS Motors proprietor Joseph Huwiler has denied assaulting his wife, who has dragged him to court for allegedly battering her.

It is alleged that Huwiler, 62, of Leopard’s Hill Road in Lusaka, assaulted his wife, Charlotte Mukumbuta, on August 16 this year. Huwiler is facing one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. And Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu yesterday revoked a bench warrant which was issued against Huwiler on Wednesday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

