Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya has said an appropriate administrative action will be taken against erring officers in yesterday’s fracas with a Muvi TV journalist Oswald Yambani. In a statement to media, Mr. Chilufya said the Police Command fully values the services rendered by Zambian Journalists and the police shall always endeavour to promote and entrench rapport and partnership with Journalists in the interests of the common good for the Zambian people. Mr. Chilufya has since revealed that he had to promptly intervene to avert any further misplaced action against a Muvi TV Journalist in Eastern Province yesterday.

