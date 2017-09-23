HONE SIAME, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati has called on financial institutions to support Government’s development agenda by reducing interest rates so that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can access loans and engage in viable economic activities.

Mr Mutati said reducing interest rates and investing in modern technology in driving financial inclusion by the banking sector are critical to transforming Zambia into a middle-income nation by 2030 in line with the Seventh National Development Plan. He said this yesterday in a speech read for him by Ministry of Finance deputy accountant general Joe Ukwimi at the 3rd International Banking and Finance conference aimed at promoting financial inclusion through digital solutions for sector players.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

