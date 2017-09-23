Former United Party For National Development Presidential advisor Mr Edward Mumbi has said Secret dialogue meetings with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema which exclude other political parties will not yield any fruits. And any fruitful dialogue should incorporate all political parties and must be premised on HH recognising President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as Head of State. Anything short of these conditions will be a waste of time Mr. Mumbi has said. He advised the opposition leader to stop pre-empting the outcome of the proposed dialogue being spearheaded by the Commonwealth.

He said doing setting impossible preconditions would lead to failure and incite violence.

