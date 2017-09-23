ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER suffering a painful defeat to South Africa on post-match penalties in the semi-finals on Thursday, Zambia will today seek a bronze medal when they face Kenya in the third-place play-off at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The Shepolopolo threw away a 3-0 lead against South Africa and eventually lost 5-3 on lotteries to end their title ambitions. Before the defeat to Banyana Banyana, Zambia were regarded as the most potent team at the tournament having walloped Malawi 6-3, held Zimbabwe to a 1-1 draw and bashed Madagascar 7-1 to finish top in Group A.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

