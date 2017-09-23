CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 68-YEAR-OLD headman of Longwe Village in Isoka district, Muchinga Province, has been hacked to death by unknown people.

Muchinga Province commissioner of police Godwin Phiri said in a statement yesterday that Sanford Ng’ambi, who is Longwe village headman, was allegedly hacked to death by unknown people, who also threatened to kill his wife. Mr Phiri said the incident happened in Chief Mwenechifungwe’s area between 20:00 hours and 21:00 hours while the man was sleeping in his grass-thatched house.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

