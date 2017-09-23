Dear editor,

I WRITE to express my disappointment at the lack of road markings in Lusaka on most roads.

Why is the local authority failing to mark our roads or is it the responsibility of central government? Motorists either guess or are just used to navigating the roads minus designated markings. This is rather strange and frustrating. The safety of the pedestrians and motorists is compromised. It has now become even catastrophic as the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has stopped mounting patrols or manning notorious Freedom Way and Lumumba Road at peak hours. This is an earnest appeal to RTSA to liaise with the Lusaka City mayor on the status of road markings. Why does the council allow suppliers or contracted firms to use cheap versions of paint for road markings? The best recommended paint is chemoplastic, which is water resistant and lasts much longer. Lately, we have observed the council engaging contractors to mark the roads three months before the onset of the rain. The paint quickly disappears just after the rains and leaves our roads bare for a considerable period before the local authority awards a tender to the same people who have been offering shoddy works year in and year out. It should not really be difficult or complicated to coordinate road markings. The engineering directorate at the local authority should take responsibility. Lusaka city fathers should learn from other cities they are twinned with and apply high standards here.DISAPPOINTED MOTORISTLusaka

