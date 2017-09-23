ANGELA NDUBA, New York

PRESIDENT Lungu has called on co-operating partners to provide technical and financial support to Zambia to help it implement the county’s Seventh National Development Plan.

The head of State has requested the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to include Zambia on the additional 10 nations in the next phase of implementation of the programme for country partnerships. The programme is scheduled for launch later this year at the UNIDO conference in Vienna.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

