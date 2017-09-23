BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

HOME record and prestige are at stake today when Zesco United host Supersport United in the Confederation Cup quarter-final return leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco, who held Supersport to a goalless draw last Friday in Pretoria, have an impressive home record in Africa inter-club competitions. Zesco should, however, put behind their two losses in the league and raise their game against the South Africans.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

