Dear editor,

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic has failed to coach this team. His tactics and team selection are very poor.

There is no way a big team like Zesco can lose 3-0 to Lumwana Radiants. Lastly, the executive should just terminate his contract and elevate Tenant Chembo.KENNEDY MUNYEMESHA

