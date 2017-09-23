  ||    23 September 2017 @ 02:29

Dear editor,
ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic has failed to coach this team. His tactics and team selection are very poor.

There is no way a big team like Zesco can lose 3-0 to Lumwana Radiants.
Lastly, the executive should just terminate his contract and elevate Tenant Chembo.KENNEDY MUNYEMESHA
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.