Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men enthralled thousands of fans at the Lusaka Showgrounds on Friday (September 22) for the opening night of the Stanbic Music Festival. The supergroup were joined by local artists Wezi, Mumba Yachi, Chef 187 and Caitlin DeVille. The second and final day of the show is tonight (Saturday, September 23) and features Boyz II Men, Abel Chungu Musuka, K’millian, James Sakala and Caitlin DeVille.

