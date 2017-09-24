National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo has backed the ‘savage’ verbal attacks on government by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili. Chipimo said that Kambwili should be encouraged to ‘spill the beans’ as he was in government for a long time and would be trusted to give out accurate information about government.

