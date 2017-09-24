  ||    24 September 2017 @ 16:27

The Consumer Unit Trust Society (CUTS) International has called on government to ensure that the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider is transparency. Government has given the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) the go-ahead to start the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider. But CUTS International Zambia National Coordinator Chenai Mukumba has told QTV News that the process must be open and there must be accountability in such undertakings.

