The Consumer Unit Trust Society (CUTS) International has called on government to ensure that the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider is transparency. Government has given the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) the go-ahead to start the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider. But CUTS International Zambia National Coordinator Chenai Mukumba has told QTV News that the process must be open and there must be accountability in such undertakings.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

