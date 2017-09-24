Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba has announced that the Lusaka City Council (LCC) will introduce digital grave identification in Lusaka.

Mr Kalumba told Sunday Times in an interview that the system was being introduced for easy identification of grave sites.

He said LCC was championing the digitalisation of grave identification which has been approved cemeteries by the council which is looking for a partner to be appointed.

