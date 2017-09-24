Business & Financial Analyst Blessings Kafwanka says the procurement of the 42 fire trucks at an exorbitant cost of $42 million is an indication of financial mismanagement and inherent weaknesses that exist in the procurement process in most government ministries and State owned enterprises. Mr. Kafwanka tells QTV News that the company that was engaged to supply the fire trucks is not a manufacturer or distributor of firefighting equipment. He says a quick online check reveals that the supplier of the fire trucks is principally a local procurement provider, they take over the entire sourcing/procurement process and import by offering local corporations a variety of sources and procurement services.

