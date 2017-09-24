FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has clinched a deal for a memorandum of understanding between Zambia and the Colorado Children’s Hospital for some possible areas of collaboration with the University Teaching Children’s Hospital in Lusaka.

The MoU will encompass sharing of strategies for implementation of outreach clinics, sharing pediatric research findings and doctor education training exchange with the University Teaching Children’s Hospital in Lusaka. The MoU will be signed by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust and the Colorado Children’s Hospital.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

