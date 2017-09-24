MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

AFTER enduring endless beatings from her husband for 27 years, a Kitwe housewife can no longer bear it and has filed for divorce in the Garnetone local court.

Hildah Mwila sued Thomas Mwale, for divorce on grounds that he did not respect her. Mwila told the court that the two got married in 1990 and they have six children together but that problems in their marriage started when her husband became a drunkard.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

