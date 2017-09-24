  ||    24 September 2017 @ 02:29

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe
AFTER enduring endless beatings from her husband for 27 years, a Kitwe housewife can no longer bear it and has filed for divorce in the Garnetone local court.

Hildah Mwila sued Thomas Mwale, for divorce on grounds that he did not respect her.
Mwila told the court that the two got married in 1990 and they have six children together but that problems in their marriage started when her husband became a drunkard.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.