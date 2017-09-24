United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has attended the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony in Livingstone. Speaking after the traditional ceremony, Mr. Hichilema said he holds Traditional leaders across the country in high esteem. Mr. Hichilema has since called on the nation to join hands in supporting the traditional leaders.

