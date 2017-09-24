  ||    24 September 2017 @ 02:29

VICTOR KUMWENDA, Lusaka
NEWLY-PROMOTED Super Division side Kabwe Youth Academy will today seek disregarding football hierarchy when they face Lusaka Dynamos in the Barclays Cup quarter-finals at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Kabwe won their maiden promotion to the big league last weekend with five games to spare.
The gesture could inspire the Kabwe outfit to stun Dynamos and move closer to their maiden Barclays Cup victory.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
