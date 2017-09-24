CHISHALA MUSONDA and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic yesterday blamed fans for the team’s exit from the Confederation Cup.

South African side SuperSport United scored at the death for the match to end 2-2 and cruise to the semi-finals on away goal rule. The quarter-final first leg in Pretoria last Friday ended goalless. Krmpotic said at a post-match briefing in Ndola that fans contributed to Zesco’s exit from Africa’s second-tier competition.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

