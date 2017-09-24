In this audio, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema charges that President Edgar Lungu is secretly funding home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to organise political violence in the country. Speaking in Chilanga when he visited a Mr and Mrs Ndhlovu who were allegedly attacked by PF cadres, the UPND leader said Zambians will not wait in their homes for the PF to go and kill them.

