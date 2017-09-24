The controversial Lagardere Sponsorship deal signed by the Hayatou CAF administration less than two years ago is subject to criminal investigations in Egypt and has been a source of further investigations under various regulatory bodies in Africa for being unfairly awarded without any form of competition. The Largadere contract is what led to the departure of former CAF Secretary General Hicham El Ehmerani from CAF after the election of Ahmad Ahmad. The question begging answers is how can FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe claim that he had been dealing with Largadere in perimeter advertising before his appointment at FAZ when his appointment and the signing of the Largadere contracts with CAF are only a few months apart. There is no record of Mpila Zambia ever being engaged by CAF in stadium branding on the continent. Why then could CAF or Largadere engage Mpila Zambia knowing full well one of its directors is a senior member of FAZ. This further invigorates the Egyptian authorities of Largarderes underhand business dealings. Notwithstanding his shallow rebuttal in today’s [Thursday] Times of Ponga the fact his Impila Zambia has anything to with a company facing criminal investigations should be enough to raise red flags.

