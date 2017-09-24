No doubt Dr Canisius Banda possesses a better than average mind. Dr Banda is a literary genius. Dr Banda is a born thinker. Dr Banda is humane at heart. Dr Banda has a future in this country’s leadership. But does everyone understand Banda? Just in case we have lost some people here the Dr Banda in frame here is the pilgrim otherwise more politically recognizable from his time as opposition United Party for National Development. Dr Banda did not just become as for years he had been building his profile. Dr Banda was president of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA). His record there is distinguished and even paid a heavy price under Dr Frederick Chiluba during the famous strike by junior doctors. He was later on to rub our public conscious as Ministry of Health spokesperson where he never hid his desire for public service. With that he stepped out of his civil service box to contest the Mandevu parliamentary seat in 2006 under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).

