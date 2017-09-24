Torn Apart: BOYD PHIRI

THE hood has witnessed a lot of fights over the years, from domestic to street run-ins, but never before has it watched a brawl between a traffic police officer and some motorists, at a check-point.

Not that such fights are mostly pay-per-view or needing one to belong to a police academy to have the right to watch them, the truth is, traffic police officers and motorists have always been considered partners, of course, not in crime. In fact, traffic cops and motorists have been said to be good at scratching each other’s backs. Maybe the pictures that caught our attention in the media showing traffic police officers and some motorists engaged in a scuffle recently would make one believe that things can get bad if they scratch each other in wrong places. Forget about road rage common between commuter minibus drivers from the hood and the so-called ‘ba some of us’, to imagine a motorist taking on a traffic police officer in a non-title fight makes one shudder, especially that elsewhere the civilian would have received a bullet before throwing a single punch at a cop. Of course, Zambia is not United States of America, where we are told that everything about the country should come first. Obviously, the different approaches to how cops react to potential attacks explain why the motorists here threw caution to the wind to take on the unarmed cop. Call it Rumble in the Jungle or better still Rumble in the Hood, the fight appeared fierce from the video posted on social media, and if veteran American boxing promoter Don King were there, he would notice some talent. Don’t ask me about the boxing weight division they were fighting in, but if it were heavyweight division, Francis ‘Galagata’ Zulu would be on the ringside, oh sorry, roadside to see who to fight when he decides to come out of retirement. Needless to say, it’s not often that a traffic cop and a motorist can be heavyweight champions of the hood, but when they fight on Kasangula Road, you want to stand up and applaud. The only difference between the fight we saw at Kasangula Road in Lusaka and the Floyd Mayweather Jr – Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas is that the former had no ring-girls. Perhaps female motorists caught up in the mix would have taken up the role if there was money involved. In fact, because of the absence of a boxing ring, they would have been called ‘road girls’ instead of ‘ring girls’. Some people in the hood might ask, if the traffic police officer and the motorist were heavyweight boxing champions, why haven’t they seen them before? Not that Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions kept them from getting a title fight, the thing is, both the traffic police officer and the motorist had few minutes to prepare for their roadside boxing bout. Besides, they went into the fight without being brought up in a boxing club or showing the hood statistics on their wins and losses, including draws, in previous fights. As former national heavyweight champion Joseph ‘No Pressure’ Chingangu would tell you, you need to have boxing stats on your performance over the years for the hood to see your rise and fall from grace. Perhaps after that fight, the cop and the motorist would sign with Oriental Quarries for a rematch. The question is, Where does that fight put the integrity of the traffic cop and the morality of the motorist? Both the cop and the motorist were supposed to exercise restraint no matter the provocation. The motorist or all those involved in the altercation should have respected the fact that the cops were doing their job. And if there were any insults uttered towards the police officers, the cops should have kept their cool. What happened between the cops and motorists on Kasangula Road has serious repercussions to people in the hood. What if a patient fights a doctor at a clinic? What if a wheelbarrow pusher fights a vegetable trader at Katambalala Market? What if a kachasu drinker fights a shebeen queen in Chibolya township? What if a plumber fights with a client who wants his toilet unblocked? What if a cigarette chain-smoker fights with a tobacco farmer at Tobacco Board of Zambia? And what if a nightclub owner fights with a sex worker at the joint? This commotion would spell doom for the hood considering that there are enough problems there needing solutions. Well, lest I digress, traffic police officers and motorists should continue working together in harmony because at the end of a roadblock, they still need each other at the bar. Unlike others in the hood, I do not need a rematch between the cop and the motorist.bjboydphiri@yahoo.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

