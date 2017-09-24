PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

TWO teacher unions have welcomed plans by government to recruit 2,000 teachers this year in its quest to improve the provision of quality education in the country.

They were commenting on an announcement by Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga that the Ministry of Finance has authorised a budget for the recruitment of 2,000 teachers. The Secondary School Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) says the decision will help improve the quality of education.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

