DIANA CHIPEPO, LusakaZAMBIA 1 (4) KENYA 1 (2)

ZAMBIA yesterday ended the campaign at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship with pride when they beat Kenya to grab bronze.

Smarting from a 5-3 penalty defeat to South Africa in the semi-final last Thursday, the Shepolopolo did what was expected of them to finish third. Zambia won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

