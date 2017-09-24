  ||    24 September 2017 @ 03:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, LusakaZAMBIA 1 (4) KENYA 1 (2)
ZAMBIA yesterday ended the campaign at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship with pride when they beat Kenya to grab bronze.

Smarting from a 5-3 penalty defeat to South Africa in the semi-final last Thursday, the Shepolopolo did what was expected of them to finish third.
Zambia won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
