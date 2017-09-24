Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider firing Labour Minister Joyce Nonde accusing her of being a letdown. Mr. Tayali claims that the Labour Minister has lamentably failed to execute her duties for the last one year. Mr. Tayali has told a media briefing in Lusaka that Ms Simukoko is lukewarm and does not deserve to handle labour matters.

