DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has successfully conducted a 10 -hour operation to remove a brain tumour from a 38-year-old female patient.

The operation, which was conducted last Monday, was said to be difficult because of heavy bleeding despite efforts to keep blood flow under control. The operation was done to remove a tumour called meningioma (a layer of tissue that covers the brain and spine from the brain), surgical team leader Dr Kachinga Sichizya wrote on his Facebook page:http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

