MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A FORTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Kitwe housewife has filed for divorce in the Garneton local court because her husband has been forcing her to conceive contrary to their agreement before marriage.

Charles Mwansa, 55, has allegedly been forcing his wife Annie Samacheka, to have a child and because she does not agree with him, she is seeking a divorce. Samacheka told the court that the two got married in 2011 and that they had agreed not to add to the children from their previous relationships.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

