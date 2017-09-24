  ||    24 September 2017 @ 03:29

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka
THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called for a ‘cease-fire’ on the debate on the procurement of 42 fire tenders by government as the talk could jeopardise investigations.

ZCTU secretary general Cosmas Mukuka says its affiliates in the local authorities have not expressed misgivings over US$42 million spent on buying the fire trucks.
On Thursday, President Lungu directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the graft allegations in the procurement of the fire tenders.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.