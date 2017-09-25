KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

THE number of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) citizens seeking asylum in Zambia has risen to almost 3,000, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said.

UNHCR spokesperson Mirriam Chinika said in an interview yesterday that continued flow of Congolese crossing into Zambia fleeing conflict in the neighbouring country is worrisome and called on various stakeholders to provide humanitarian assistance. “The situation is terrible and appalling. As UNHCR, we need more volunteers to come in and give a hand because currently we only have 40 Red Cross volunteers,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

