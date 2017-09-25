  ||    25 September 2017 @ 04:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
REJUVENATED Napsa Stars and Lusaka Dynamos advanced to the Barclays Cup semi-finals after overcoming Green Buffaloes and Kabwe Youth Academy, respectively.

Napsa will face Zanaco in the last four while Dynamos will tackle either Zesco United or Division One Zone Two side Kitwe United.
Zesco and Kitwe will square it off on Wednesday at Nkana Stadium.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
