The Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA) has called on President Lungu to fall on those behind the now infamous $42 million fire truck procurement deal like a “tonne of bricks”. By using the phrase “tonne of bricks”, the same phrase that President Lungu was reported to have used in reference to how he would tackle opposition actors if re-elected, ZCEA Executive Director Judith Mulenga appears to be making the point that the real enemy is corruption and corruption is the scourge that government should be spending its time tackling, rather than opposition elements.

