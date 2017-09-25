The Zambia National farmers Union (ZNFU) has urged the Government to be cautious in the way it handles the proposal from Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers to ban maize exports so that the country only exports finished products in the form of mealie meal. In a statement released to the media today, ZNFU said that the country is ill prepared to store the excess maize as it does not have adequate storage facilities where this maize can sit while the process of adding value takes place. ZNFU also said that the Maize ban will lead to rampant smuggling of maize grain across our borders., loss of revenue to the Central Treasury and loss of maize grain, which will in turn affect national food security.

