Finance Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that total domestic revenues and grants are projected to grow from K47.9 billion in 2018 to K65.9 billion in 2020. The Finance Minister says this is an average of K56.6 billion per annum over the medium term. Mr. Mutati says over the medium term, government will decelerate external and domestic financing with the fiscal deficit not exceeding 3 percent of GDP by 2020.

