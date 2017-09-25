UPND president Hakainde Hichilema yesterday got a thunderous welcome in Southern Province where he went to attend the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony. As the Toka-leya speaking people of Kazungula gathered to celebrate the ceremony at Mukuni Village in Livingstone, it was clear that this year’s event was twice merrier because of Hichilema’s presence.

