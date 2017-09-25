In Zambia’s quest to restore fiscal fitness for sustained inclusive growth and development, President Edgar Lungu has affirmed that the time to act is now, adding that, “we will therefore, need to be bold and decisive.” Reflecting on developments in the last decade in the forward of the recently disseminated Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme 2017-2019, Zambia Plus, President Lungu observed that there has been turbulence in our development agenda, as a consequence of which, “this made it difficult to implement long-term policies for sustained economic stability and higher growth.” Mr. Lungu said the mandate that the Zambian people have given his administration provides ample time to achieve set goals and objectives in stabilizing and growing the economy.

