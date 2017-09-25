BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

A 33-YEAR-OLD man of Kanyachi village in Chavuma is nursing wounds in Chavuma Mission Hospital after being attacked by a crocodile as he was swimming in the Zambezi River.

North-Western Province commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said in an interview yesterday that the attack happened on Friday around 14:30 hours and named the victim as Boyd Funga. “The man suffered wounds on the right part of his chest, the inner part of the left leg and had several scratches on his right leg,” Mr Daka said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

