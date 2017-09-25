CHAMBO NG’UNI, Itezhi-Tezhi

GOVERNMENT is in the process of expanding and upgrading Mbila Rural Health Centre in Itezhi-Tezhi district in Central Province in line with its policy of providing quality health care services to citizens across the country.

Central Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe is confident the upgrading of the health facility will help in reducing on referrals of complicated ailments to other bigger hospitals. Mr Kabwe said this when he recently toured Mbila Rural Health Centre, which caters for a population of 12,000 people.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

