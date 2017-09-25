Vice-President Inonge Wina says the proposed Political Parties Bill will go a long way in curbing corrupt financing and use of illicit funds in political party campaigns. Opening a Ministry of Justice stakeholders’ consultative forum in Lusaka today, Vice-President Wina noted that the bill would not only strengthen the country’s democracy but that it would provide citizens with a platform for political participation.

