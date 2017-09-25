Radical revolutionary Party (RRP) president Vincent Chaile says the $42 Million fire contract given to Grandview might be a good case politically, but a very weak case in court and risks to be thrown out with costs. As a Party we were among the first ones to raise the eyebrow over this deal two years ago in 2015 before this issue was taken to International Court of Arbitration, Our legal team both local and those based in UK and Ukraine advised us to be reluctant on this issue as all procedure was followed consistent with the requirement of an the ZPPA act 2008, no 11. In this respect, it is clear that Grandview complied and competed well in an Open Competitive bidding (ICB). In open competitive bidding, the following procedure is key to the success of the bidding process.

1. Preliminary,(Legality of the Business)

2. Technique, (compliance and Specification)

3. Commercial (terms of Business)

4. Post Qualification (Financial Capability of the company)

