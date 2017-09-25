STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PUBLIC service workers have won salary increments of between 7.4 percent and 9.62 percent after several months of negotiations with Government.

This came to light during a signing ceremony between Government and public service unions in Lusaka last evening. Zambia Congress of Trade Unions general secretary Cosmas Mukuka signed on behalf of the 11 unions while Public Service Management Division permanent secretary Boniface Chimbwali signed on behalf of Government.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

