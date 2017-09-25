HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

THE Ndola High Court has sentenced a 26-year-old police officer of Mbala to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a woman at the police station.

This is a case in which Rodney Haweza of Mbala Police Station was charged with raping a 26-year-old woman who had gone to the police station to report a case of assault on her elder sister. According the judgement delivered in Kasama last Thursday, the woman went to Mbala Police Station with her elder sister on February 27 last year to report that the latter had been assaulted by a known person.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

