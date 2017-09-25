Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has advised Members of Parliament to take interest in knowing the content of the 7th National Development Plan in order to provide informed checks and balances on the executive. Dr. Matibini says it is parliament’s responsibility to ensure the government remains accountable to the people. Speaking when he officiated at the 7th National Development Plan workshop for members of Parliament in Lusaka, Dr. Matibini has reminded parliamentarians that it is the duty of parliament to oversee all government operations or act as a watchdog on behalf of the people that they represent.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

