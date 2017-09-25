KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

VARIOUS stakeholders have welcomed President Lungu’s directive to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to thoroughly investigate allegations of graft in the purchase of 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million.

On Thursday, the head of State ordered ACC to investigate accusations that there was corruption in the procurement of the fire tenders to clear the air on the matter. Transparency International Zambia executive director Wesley Chibamba said in an interview that the President’s guide is welcome because the findings of ACC will settle the dust on the matter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

