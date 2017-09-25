  ||    25 September 2017 @ 19:28

A man suspected to be a thief has been beaten to death in Lusaka’s Kabwata Township.
The yet identified suspect is alleged to have attempted to steal from a house within Kabwata in the early hours of Monday.
He was found in a pool of blood with multiple injuries.
Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo, however, says no one has lodged a formal complaint with police, claiming the deceased broke into their home. 

Read the full Article » MUVI TV «
Home » News » Headlines »
MUVI TV Independent TV station.