A man suspected to be a thief has been beaten to death in Lusaka’s Kabwata Township.

The yet identified suspect is alleged to have attempted to steal from a house within Kabwata in the early hours of Monday.

He was found in a pool of blood with multiple injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo, however, says no one has lodged a formal complaint with police, claiming the deceased broke into their home.

