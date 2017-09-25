There have been frequent calls for President Lungu to fire ministers that do not perform. After all, their role carry a high level of responsibility at great cost to the people. While President Lungu clearly stated those who fail to execute their duties will be made to vacate office earlier this year, departures to date have appeared to be more as a result of personal and partisan disagreements. Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has dared to be more specific in his calls however, naming Labour Minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko as one of those who has failed to meet the required standard and should therefore be considered for dismissal. Tayali supports his proposal by describing the Minister as lukewarm and claims that since the government has been talking of a ban on casualization the Ministry has failed to protect workers at Zesco, UTH and Dangote operations.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

