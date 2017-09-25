Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider firing Labour Minister Joyce Nonde accusing her of being a letdown. Tayali claims that the Labour Minister has lamentably failed to execute her duties for the last one year. Tayali says Simukoko is lukewarm and does not deserve to handle labour matters.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

