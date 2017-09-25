Plain clothed police officers Saturday evening raided a meeting which was being addressed by Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube in Kabwe’s Lwansanse ward.

The over six police officers led by Kabwe District Commanding officer, Lemekani Chirwa stormed the venue accusing the law maker of having defied the Public Order Act.

Mr. Chirwa told Mr Ngulube that he was supposed to notify the police before engaging his electorates in his constituency.

However, Mr Ngulube expressed disappointment over the conduct of the police officers arguing that there is no law which requires MP to seek permission from the police to meet the electorate.

