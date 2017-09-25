  ||    25 September 2017 @ 15:27

 Vice President Inonge Wina says there is need for the country to strive to have transparent and accountable political financing. She says government is committed to promoting the rule of law by putting in place legal frameworks that are fair and enforced impartially.

